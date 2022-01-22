Prayer at Grand and Peyton today
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church’s Respect Life and Family Ministry will conduct a one-hour prayer service to promote the sanctity of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the corner of Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue in Chino Hills.
The prayer event will commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 22, 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision of the United States Supreme Court that legalized abortion and “Sanctity of Life Sunday” established as the third Sunday of January in a 1984 proclamation from President Ronald Reagan.
All are welcome to attend.
Information: Claudia Shannon at (909) 789-2310.
Super Bowl breakfast
Men of the community are invited by Calvary Chapel Chino Valley men’s ministry for the annual Super Bowl Men’s Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 for breakfast and a time of teaching at 9:30 a.m.
Tickets are $12 for a breakfast of bacon or sausage breakfast burrito, salsa, orange juice, coffee, and donuts. Men should wear their favorite team jersey.
Men can stop by the gazebo after Sunday services at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino or purchase a ticket at calvaryccv.org.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will speak on “How Much Longer?” at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (Jan. 22) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Clif…hanger Part 1” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service. Titus is studied at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
A 6:30 a.m. Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
The church will be worshipping virtually until the end of January. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Time to Love: God’s Justice” based on Luke 4:14-21.
For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/
Information: (909) 628-1107.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series on Judges: Disgrace and Deliverance, with the message “The Days of Deborah” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “The Purpose of Prayer” with the message “The Direction of our Prayers” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Children’s service is available during both services with nursery and youth at the 10 a.m. service.
Spanish service at 1:30 p.m. is in person and on Facebook.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.