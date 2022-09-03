Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @ koinchurch.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will recap the summer mission trips at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Parenting conference Sept. 17
Parents, guardians, teachers, grandparents, and youth workers are invited to the 2022 Purposeful Parenting Conference from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave.
Craig Caster, who has more than 30 years of ministry experience, will share Biblical parenting insight on what he has learned from being a youth pastor, marriage and family counselor, teacher, speaker and author.
The goal is to equip parents with practical tools to raise the next generation.
The cost is $30 per person or $50 per married couple, lunch included, if registering by Saturday, Sept. 3.
Late registration is $40 per person and $60 per married couple, lunch included.
To register, visit the events page at calvaryccv.org.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
He is teaching on 1 Corinthians at 5 p.m.
The book of Ephesians is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Pick up Your Cross” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on YouTube.
Chino United Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will give a sermon on “Wait for the Gift” based on Acts 1:1-11 in the sermon series “The Seven Next Words of Jesus.”
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Elder Samuel Young will speak on “The Seven Spirits of God Described in Isaiah 11:1-3” at the 3 p.m. service today (Sept. 3) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
The service will be streamed online.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will begin a new series “Relationships God’s Way” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
