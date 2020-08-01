Pastor in town
Pastor Mike Romberger, who led Chino Valley Community Church from 1991 to 2001, is visiting his old stomping grounds and will give the sermon this Sunday and the following Sunday. His message will be “The Life that God Empowers” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook. Pastor Romberger will also preach at the 7 p.m. service outdoors.
The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
First Chino United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will lead the outdoor services at 8:30 a.m. entitled “The Treasure of the Trinity” based on John 3:16-21 and the evening service at 6 p.m. entitled “The Seven Servers” based on Acts 6:1-7. For COVID-19 guidelines, visit chinourc.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Pat Zukeran will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach about “On Rock or Sand” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Aug. 1) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Information: (626) 217-5782 or cvccsda.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on the last part of a five-part series on “Little Known People of the Bible: A Healer” based on Acts 9:10-19 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will share what the Bible says about world views and the return of Jesus in week three of a series titled “What do we do Now?” at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Guest speaker Brenen Beeler, founder and lead pastor of Regenerate Church in Orange County, will preach at the indoor Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
On Wednesday, Aug. 5, guest speaker Holland Davis from Calvary Chapel San Clemente will preach at the 7 p.m. indoor service.
On Saturdays at 7 p.m., Pastor Rosales is teaching on the Book of James online. On Sunday at the 5 p.m. service, Pastor Rosales is teaching online on 1st Timothy.
Children’s ministry is open for both Sunday services and Wednesday evening service with social distancing guidelines.
A young adults’ Bible study is 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the chapel with social distancing.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel with social distancing. Breakfast is served after the study.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “The Cost of Our Forgetting God” in the courtyard during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurch chino.org.
Korean service streams from the courtyard at 9:45 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will preach on “New Perspectives” in his Paradigm Shift series at 9:30 a.m. Sunday livestreamed at crosspointchino.org. An outdoor worship service will be held at 7 p.m. on the church green.
Participants may bring chairs and spread out on the green or remain in their vehicles and listen via FM radio at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series about marriages of Biblical proportions with a message titled “The Marriage of Abram and Sarai.” Outdoor Sunday services will be held at 8:30 and 10 a.m. at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Facebook Live services will be held at the same time.
Mid-week services will be held at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live, the Unashamed youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedyouthlwa and Spanish service will be held on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
