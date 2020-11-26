Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Ready or Not…” based on Mark 13:24-37 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
There will be no Thanksgiving community meal today (Nov. 26) due to COVID.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Bill Donner will preach on “Wait for God’s Time” at the 10:45 a.m. English service that will be livestreamed on You Tube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
The 9:45 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach outdoors at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. Participants must RSVP at life songcc.com. Seating is limited.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays. For location, email sflores@koinchurch.og. Pastor Sam Flores will share a message from the “New Beginnings” series.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “At Midnight of the 2020” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Nov. 28) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be livestreamed.
