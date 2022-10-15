St. Paul’s to hold Proposition 1 rally
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church’s Respect Life and Family Ministry will hold a rally in opposition to Prop. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Prop. 1 would amend the constitution to state that California cannot deny or interfere with a woman’s reproductive freedom, including having an abortion.
Diocese of San Bernardino Bishop Alberto Rojas has issued letters to each parish along with a video message on Prop. 1 informing residents that it would make abortion permanently legal, without any restrictions, in the State Constitution. He said that Prop. 1 would “not only continue the scourge of abortion but increase it by using tax dollars to bring people from all over the country to receive abortions.”
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz, Jr. will continue the series “Relationships God’s Way” with a message titled “Healthy Friendships” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Unoffendable” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube.
St. Paul the Apostle Harvest Festival
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills will hold its 33rd annual harvest festival from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23 at 14085 Peyton Drive.
The times are 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 21; 2 to 11 p.m. Oct. 22; and noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 23.
A 5K run-walk will take place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch.
Chino Valley Community
Dr. Gary Miller will continue the sermon series “Radical: Confidence and Purpose” with his message “Purpose Promotes Opportunity” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
The 5 p.m. Sunday online study is on the Song of Solomon.
The book of Ephesians is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. with an emphasis on spiritual warfare.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts.
Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino United Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will give a sermon on “Love Commandment: Acts of Service” in the sermon series “Five Languages of Love.”
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Pastor Onn Liang will speak on “A Story of Tears” at the 3 p.m. service today (Oct. 15) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive Chino, CA 91710.
The service will be streamed online.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnews papers.com.
