Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on You Tube and Instagram @ koinchurch.
Vacation Bible School will be offered at the church from 8 to 11 a.m. for ages 4 to 12 from Wednesday, July 13 to Friday, July 15. Theme is: Mystery—Discovering Spiritual Habits.
To sign up or volunteer, email sflores@koinchurch.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Zhang will speak on “Unconditional Love” today (June 25) for worship at 3 p.m. at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be streamed online.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “The Difficult People” with a message “The Needy People in my Life” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m. and streamed on Facebook.
Visit livingwordchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Turned His Face” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his sermon series “Radical.” The church will recognize his birthday and continued ministry at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
He is teaching in 1 Corinthians at the 5 p.m. Sunday service, streamed online.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A series on “Marriage and the Family” will be presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. during the study of Ephesians.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino United Methodist Church
Guest speaker Rev. Lincoln Galloway will speak on “A Double Portion” based on 2 Kings 2:1-2 and 6-14.
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
