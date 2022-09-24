Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Money, mi amor. . .” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Because God was with Him” based on 2 Samuel 5:1-10 at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean-language worship service is at 9:30 a.m.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Radical: Confidence and Purpose” with his message “Purpose Perseveres through Trials” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
The 5 p.m. Sunday online study is on the Song of Solomon.
The book of Ephesians is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. with an emphasis on spiritual warfare.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Pastor Andy Zhang will speak on “Do This, In Remembrance of Me” at the 3 p.m. service today (Sept. 24) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive Chino, CA 91710.
The service will be streamed online.
Chino United Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will give a sermon on “Love Commandment: Words of Affirmation” in the sermon series “Five Languages of Love.”
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will continue his series “Relationships God’s Way” with the message “The Dating Game” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
