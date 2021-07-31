Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Bob Folkenberg will preach on “Partners in Mission” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (July 31) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be livestreamed.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “For the Sake of God’s Name” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Heavenly Bread” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on the Book of James at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Thien Doan will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson continues the sermon series Ekklesia with his message “We Serve” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming summer events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz begins a new series “The Life of Joseph” with a message titled “Joseph, Hated by his Brothers” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live. Children’s church is available for children ages 3 to 12 during both services. Nursery is back at the 10 a.m. service only.
Wednesday ministries such as English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. English service is also available on Facebook Live.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to a verse-by-verse study through the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services, with an online replay at 2 p.m.
Midweek service on Wednesday at 7 p.m. will go through Daniel.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
To learn more about church events and services, call (909) 464-8255 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “A Life Worthy of the Calling” based on Ephesians 4:1-16 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Food giveaway Aug. 3
Chino Valley Chinese Church will give away free meals and produce boxes from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 4136 Riverside Drive at Pipeline Avenue.
The church is distributing meal bags with five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals as well as bags of fruits and vegetables.
The program is sponsored by Oro Grande School District.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782 or email paulcho99@gmail.com.
