New Community Church
Pastor Mike Shipman will continue the series “In His Hands…Still!” and speak on Psalm 23 about the dark valleys in life during a drive-through service at 10 a.m. Sunday, following federal guidelines and social distancing.
The message will also be live-streamed from the church’s Facebook page “New Community Brethren in Christ Church.”
The church has been holding drive-in services at 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino for the past seven weeks since the social distancing orders began.
Pastor Shipman said the vehicles are parked seven feet or more apart in the back parking lot. Vehicles can be spaced even farther apart, up to 50 feet away. The message will be broadcast on the radio or participants can roll down their windows.
Information: newcommuni tybic.org or Facebook at New Community Brethren in Christ Church.
Potter’s House of the Valley
Pastor Robert Pérez will speak at the 11:30 a.m. online Sunday service on “Holding on to God’s Truth,” based on Proverbs 4:20-22. Wednesday and Friday’s Bible study and prayer begins online at 6:30 p.m. Visit Potter’s House of the Valley on Facebook and search Pastor Robert Perez on YouTube.
Information: 455-5609.
First United Reformed Church
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will conduct online Sunday services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at livestream.com/firstunitedre formedchurch. The morning service will be entitled “Grace that’s Irresistible” and the evening service will be entitled “Jesus’ Last Words.”
Chino United Methodist
Congregants may view Rev. Matthew Seargeant’s sermon on “The Gate,” based on John 10:1-10, during a Facebook livestream at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit Facebook and search “Chino United Methodist Church videos.” After the livestream, the service will be uploaded to YouTube – search for Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Information: 628-1107.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “Revive Us Again” today (May 2) during the livestreaming service at 3:30 p.m. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “How to Live a Full Life” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchi no.org. Korean service will be streamed at 9:30 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Lord is My Shepherd” on the church’s YouTube channel or visit christchurchchino.org. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Pastor Victor M. Ruiz preaches on “He Opened Their Eyes.”
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live and youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedyouthlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino. Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Daryl Murata will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on The Parables of Jesus at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services via koin.online.church.com.
The Koin kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church or at koinchurch.org.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koinchurch. Podcast: Koin Church.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to visit calvaryccv.org/watch-live for Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. for a verse-by-verse teaching through 2 Corinthians. The church, at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino, will also livestream Wednesday services on 7 p.m. with a verse-by-verse study in the Gospel of John. The 5 p.m. Sunday service will also be streamed online.
Services can also be viewed on the Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Facebook page.
