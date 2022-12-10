Our Lady of
Guadalupe festival
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church will celebrate its 120th anniversary in Chino with a celebration today (Dec. 10) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 5048 D St. in Chino.
Information: (909) 591-9402.
Community invited
to Christmas party
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to the church’s annual Christmas party at 6 p.m. Sunday at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino. The 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services will feature Christmas carols and a message based on 1 Peter 4:12-19 on how to handle the trials of life. On Wednesdays, a prayer service is held at 5:15 p.m. and a family Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409. Livestream is available for all services at vbcchino.com.
Church to host
toy giveaway
Praise Chapel Chino Valley will host its annual community Christmas toy giveaway for children from toddlers to age 15 with refreshments and raffles as part of its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Praise Chapel Chino Valley, 14562 Central Ave. in Chino.
Information: (562) 843-6786.
Chino United
Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will speak on “Raising a Child Not Your Own” based on Matthew 1:18-19 in her Advent sermon series “Faithful Joseph” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: face book.com/chinoumc/.
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz continues his Christmas series “The Missing Peace” with a message titled “Some People Drive me Crazy” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m. and on Facebook. Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley
Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online only with the Book of Revelation being studied.
The Wednesday service at 7 p.m. is going through 1 John.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Christ Lutheran
Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Gift Exchange: Grief For Joy” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series Acts: Vision and Purpose with his message “A Vision of Faithfulness” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming Christmas events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Dr. Mei Mei Cho will speak on “The Love of the Maker of all Things” at the 3 p.m. service today (Dec. 10) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be streamed online.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
