Backpack giveaway today
Praise Chapel Chino Valley will give away backpacks filled with school supplies from 1 to 3 p.m. today (Aug. 6) at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. in Chino.
The event will include free hot dogs and sodas.
The backpacks are for students in elementary through high school. The child (or children) must be present.
Information: Pastor Ruben Gutierrez, (562) 843-6786.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Fly Your Messy Flag” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series Radical: Confidence & Purpose with his message “Confidence in the Gospel” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
He is teaching on 1 Corinthians at 5 p.m.
A series on “Marriage and the Family” is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. during the study of Ephesians.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino United Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will give a sermon on “Go Into the World” based on Matthew 28: 18-20; March 16: 15-18 and Luke 24: 45-49at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The sermon series is “The Seven Next Words of Jesus.”
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @ koinchurch.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Elder Chok Wan will speak on “God is Love” at the 3 p.m. service today (Aug. 6) at Chino Valley Chinese English Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
The service will be streamed online.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz, Jr., will continue the series “The Fruit of the Spirit” with the message “Faithfulness and Gentleness” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “The Purity of Priests” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean-language worship service is at 9:30 a.m.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
