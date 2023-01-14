Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz will continue his series “Be Your Best Friend” with a message “Listen Up and Pay Attention” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m. Information: living wordchino.org.
Victory
Baptist
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. The theme for 2023 is “Growing in Christ.” The message will be based on 1 Peter 5:5-7 on handling the cards of life. Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. is going through the book of Acts and goals for 2023. Dinner is at 5 p.m. preceding the service.
A prayer service will be held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and a family Bible study at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino. Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409.
Livestream is available for all services at vbcchino.com.
Chino United
Methodist
Pastor Amy Yoon’s sermon is titled “If You Want to Walk on Water, Get Out of the Boat” based on Matthew 14:25-33 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. focus on the Gospel of Mark at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online only with the Book of Revelation being studied.
The Wednesday service at 7 p.m. is going through 1 John.
Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. going through 2 Kings will be held in the banquet hall, and includes breakfast.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Christ Lutheran
Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Body Beautiful” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
All sermons are on You Tube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Radical: A Study of the Book of Acts” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvc church.org.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Dr. VicLouis Arreola will speak on “Steps to New Life 2023” at the 3 p.m. service today (Jan. 14) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
The service will be streamed online.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.