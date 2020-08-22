Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach about “Laodicea: Be Rich, Be Clothed, Be Able to See” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Aug. 22) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Information: (626) 217-5782 or cvccsda.org.
Chino Valley Community Church
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” with his message “A Challenging Beginning” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. online services at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The 7 p.m. service outdoors will have the same message.
The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
First Chino United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will lead the outdoor service at 8:30 a.m. entitled “The Comfort of God’s Providence” based on Psalm 31 and the evening service at 6 p.m. entitled “Persecuted for Righteousness’ Sake” based on Matthew 5:10-12.
For COVID-19 guidelines, visit chinourc.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Which is the Real World?” based on Romans 12:1-8 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “God’s Kingdom of Peace” during the 10:45 a.m. service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
The 9:45 a.m. Korean service also streams from the courtyard.
Information: gatewaychinochurch@hotmail.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on 2nd Corinthians at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services that will be replayed online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. Sunday service is streamed online by Pastor Rosales on 2nd Timothy.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of John at 7 p.m.
Child care and children’s ministry is available for Sunday and Wednesday services.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel with social distancing. Breakfast is served after the study.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz continues his series about marriages of Biblical proportions with a message titled “The Marriage of Hosea and Gomer.” Services will be in person or on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Mid-week service, youth service and Spanish services will be held at 7:15 p.m. online.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Religious events and service information should be submitted to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon Wednesdays to be considered for publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.