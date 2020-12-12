Inland Hills Church
Inland Hills Church in Chino will hold “Christmas at the Movies” at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Dec. 13 and 20 on the lawn at 14670 Ramona Ave. Each week, a holiday favorite will be shown with family-friendly messages featuring a Bible-centered “spin” with special surprises in store.
Visit inlandhills.com/Christmas for details.
Kindness for homeless
Rhythm of Life Church in Chino invites the community to its fifth annual benefit called “Christmas Acts of Kindness for the Homeless” 10 a.m. to noon today (Dec. 12) that will be held online.
Proceeds will support Isaiah’s Rock community outreach in Chino that feeds the hungry.
Rhythm of Life, which is also a non-profit organization, is pastored by Beverly J. Powell. Prior to COVID, the congregation met at 16250 Homecoming Drive in the Preserve, but now meets virtually.
The event will feature music, prayer, speakers, and a raffle. For details, visit rhyth moflifechurch1.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “How to Handle Crisis” at the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation, that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org. The 9:45 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on You Tube. Congregants should wear a mask and social distance. Temperatures will be checked at the door. Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Can I get a Witness?” based on John 1:6-8, 19-28 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach outdoors at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino that will be livestreamed. Participants must RSVP at lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor See Wei Toh will preach on “Be Hospitable with Christian Love” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Dec. 12) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Chino Valley Community
The church will celebrate the third week of Advent, Proclaiming Love, with Pastor Brian Benson speaking on the “Good News” series at the 9 and 11 a.m. services.
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
An outdoor Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz continues the series “What Child is This?” with a message “Christmas Through the Eyes of Joseph” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. The mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m.
Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays. For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org.
Pastor Sam Flores will share a message from the “New Beginnings” series.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online.
The pastor will teach on the Book of Job at 7 p.m. Wednesday indoors.
Young Adults Bible Study meets in the banquet hall at 7:30 p.m. that includes worship and fellowship.
Men’s Bible study is 6:30 a.m. in the chapel followed by breakfast.
