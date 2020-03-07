David Brickner, executive director of “Jews for Jesus,” a non-profit Messianic Jewish organization, will speak during the 9:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, March 8 at CrossPoint Church, 6950 Edison Avenue in Chino.
The topic will be “The Feasts of Israel.”
The organization consists of Jewish people who believe Jesus is the Messiah of Israel.
It was founded by the late Moishe Rosen in San Francisco in 1973.
Jews for Jesus seek to evangelize Jewish people through literature distribution, social media, newsletters, podcasts, and its website jewsforjesus.com
The organization has branches in eight North American cities, 127 volunteer chapters in 41 states and five countries.
The group has international offices in Tel Aviv, Paris, Johannesburg, Moscow and other countries.
Information: Jews for Jesus, (415) 864-2600.
