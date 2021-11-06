Released Time Christian Ed
Parents may enroll their fifth and sixth grade children in the Chino Valley Released Time Christian Education program that began this week at all 22 elementary schools in the school district.
The seven-month Bible-based program emphasizing character education and morality is offered for one hour a week during classroom time.
Volunteers walk the students to a bus parked near the campus. Parent permission forms are located in each school office in the “Released Time Box.” Information, email Gail Blake-Smith at gail4rt@msn.com
Bethlehem reenactment
An outdoor event free to the community called “Walk Through Bethlehem” will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chino Hills, at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave.
Visitors will enter the parking lot through a gate and come upon a scene representing Old Town Bethlehem including a nativity with animals.
Volunteers will be dressed in clothing of that area and booths will be set up with canvas sides to resemble little shops featuring demonstrations such as candle-making and pottery making.
Children will be able to make Christmas crafts. There will be fresh-made bread, fruit, and a cookie stand, all free.
Children’s festival at Hindu Temple
The children’s Diwali festival (Festival of Lights) will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Chino Hills Hindu Temple, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road. The community is invited to join the celebration with rides, games, and food for purchase.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “Now Hiring” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Nov. 6) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on “First Principles in Scripture” at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch. Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Saints Alive!” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “When We Forget God” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on the life of Joseph with a message titled “What is Worship?” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will in person and streamed on Facebook Live. Spanish-speaking services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A 6:30 a.m. Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “Choosing Our Legacy” based on 1 John 3:1-3 and Matthew 5:1-12 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message on 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach on adoption at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Alzheimer’s support group
A support group for caregivers of someone with Alzheimer’s Disease may attend a “coffee and conversation” support group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, or from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Information: (909) 270-0866.
