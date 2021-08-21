Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to visit Victory Baptist Church for a verse-by-verse series through the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. Evening service will be at 6 p.m. with a series through Romans. Kidz Klub will take place during the service.
Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study starts at 6:30 p.m.
Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Calvary Chapel Pastor David Rosales will go through the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services, with an online replay at 2 p.m.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
The men’s ministry will hold a “Steak and Study” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 on the church patio, with Bible study, fellowship, and a steak dinner. Cost is $10 per person and includes a steak, a side, and a beverage.
To learn more about church events and services, call (909) 464-8255 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on the Book of James, chapter 4, at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message on 1 Thessalonians 1:1-10 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming fall events, including the fall kickoff, visit cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Keep Your Love On” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor See Wei Toh will preach on “Do not Worry” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (Aug. 21) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Living Through Lockdowns” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Guest speaker will be Jason Frenn, a missionary evangelist and author at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live.
English service is also available on Facebook Live. Spanish services are online.Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “Live in Love” based on James 1:17-27 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
