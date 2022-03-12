Spring Festival on St. Patrick’s Day
Charis Women’s Ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley invites the community to an outdoor spring festival called “Showers of Blessing” from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at the church, 12205 Pipeline Ave., south of Philadelphia Street, in Chino.
The outdoor festival will include 60 local artisans and vendors and food trucks.
The event will conclude with worship and a teaching by Merrily Hagerman of Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel.
Living Word Assembly
Victor Ruiz, Jr. will speak on “How to Get Along” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook.
Nursery and youth is at the 10 a.m. service only.
Spanish service at 1:30 p.m. is in person and on Facebook.
Mid-week English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
Mid-week English service is also available on Facebook Live. Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
Visit livingwordchino.org for information.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Elder Samuel Chuah will speak on “Are You Ready?” at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (March 12) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. goes through Ephesians and includes child care and kid’s ministry.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist Church
The church is worshipping in person with face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “Not Too Late” based on Genesis 15:1-12, 17-18 and Luke 13:31-35. For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chi noumc/.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
