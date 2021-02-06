Superbowl coffee and donuts today
Breakfast tickets are sold out but the men’s ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley still has $5 tickets for the teaching, coffee and donuts for “Superbowl Breakfast” at 8:30 a.m. today (Feb. 6) at 12205 Pipeline Ave., south of Philadelphia Street.
The event will include breakfast burritos for those who purchased in advance, coffee and donuts, worship, and a teaching from the Bible.
Tickets may be purchased the morning of the event.
‘Drive-by Ashes’ Feb. 17 at church
Pastor Roy Robbins of Christ Lutheran Church will continue his tradition of holding a “Drive-by Ashes” event for the third consecutive year from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Participants may drive up or walk up any time during those hours to receive ashes, curbside.
“Come and recall that from ashes we came and to them we shall return,” said Pastor Robbins. “Experience the comfort of the first step towards Lent and Easter Sunday.”
The pastor said all are welcome. He will practice proper precautions by wearing a mask and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available. He asks participants to wear masks.
New date for Mayor’s Breakfast
The new date for the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is Tuesday, May 11, delayed from May 5.
It was originally scheduled for Feb. 10 but postponed because of coronavirus.
The gathering will be held at 7 a.m. at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills, with doors opening at 6:15 a.m.
The event will feature the mayors of Chino and Chino Hills, a keynote speaker, breakfast, and prayers for the nation, schools, family, communities, and local and state leaders.
Registration details will be announced by the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “The Cost of Following Jesus” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Feb. 6) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his teaching in the series “Good News: The Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services.
The 11 a.m. service will be outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive.
The 9 a.m. service will be online at cvcchurch.org, You Tube and Facebook.
Upcoming events can be found on cvcchurch.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “No Fear!” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on You Tube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org. The 9:30 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on You Tube.
Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “A Great Story” based on Genesis 1, the entire chapter, at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org by choosing the “worship” tab and selecting “sermons.”
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online. On Wednesday, he will lead a study through the Book of Job at 7 p.m.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed. Visit lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “Give to Live: It’s all God’s Anyway” with a message “Your Stewardship Story” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
The mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m. Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays. For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org.
Pastor Sam Flores will speak about Joseph from the Book of Genesis. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.