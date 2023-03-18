Victory
Baptist
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. The message will come from 2 Peter 2:4-9 on how God will judge the world but save those who come to him. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6 p.m. on the book of Acts. A prayer service will be held at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and a family Bible study at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino. Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409.
Livestream is available for all services at vbcchino.com.
Christ Lutheran
Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Here’s Mud in Your Eye” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. All sermons are on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Valley Christian
Church
Pastor Mike Spradlin will continue the series called “Blessed Are: Wisdom for the Journey” on the blessings Jesus offers in Matthew 5:8 for “The Pure in Heart” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services at 12410 Norton Ave. Nursery and toddler care is provided for each service, and children’s and youth programs are at the 10:45 a.m. service. Livestream and further information: vccchino.com.
Koin
Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak on the book of John at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday sessions can be viewed on YouTube.
Living Word
Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz, Jr. continues the Easter series: “The Last Sayings of Jesus” with the message “Today You Will be With Me in Paradise” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Spanish service is available at 1:30 p.m. and streamed on Facebook.
A class for married couples called “Merge,” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 in room 106. Food will be provided.
Chino Valley
Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series titled “The Last Week: More than Passion” exploring the last week of Jesus’ earthly life with the message “Jesus at the Mount of Olives” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvc church.org.
Chino Valley
Chinese Church
Dr. Andy Wan will speak on “We are the People” at the 3 p.m. service today (Mar. 18) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be streamed online.
Chino United
Methodist
Pastor Amy Yoon will speak on “If You Want to Walk on Water, Get out of the Boat,” with the message “Learning to Wait,” based on Matthew 14:32-33 and Philippians 4:8-9 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Calvary Chapel
Chino Valley
Guest speaker Mike MacIntosh will join the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. services at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley, 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online with the Book of Revelation.
Pastor David Rosales is going through the book of Romans at the 7 p.m. Wednesday service. Communion will be celebrated after Bible study.
The Sunday service at 5 p.m. is online only and goes through the book of Revelation. Men’s Bible study at 6:30 a.m. will be held in the banquet hall and includes breakfast.
