‘Drive-by Ashes’ Feb. 17 at church
Pastor Roy Robbins of Christ Lutheran Church will continue his tradition of holding a “Drive-by Ashes” event for the third consecutive year from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Participants may drive up or walk up any time during those hours to receive ashes, curbside.
“Come and recall that from ashes we came and to them we shall return,” said Pastor Robbins. “Experience the comfort of the first step towards Lent and Easter Sunday.”
The pastor said all are welcome. He will practice proper precautions by wearing a mask and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available. He asks participants to wear masks.
New date for Mayor’s Breakfast
The new date for the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is Tuesday, May 11, delayed from May 5.
It was originally scheduled for Feb. 10 but postponed because of coronavirus.
The gathering will be held at 7 a.m. at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills, with doors opening at 6:15 a.m.
The event will feature the mayors of Chino and Chino Hills, a keynote speaker, breakfast, and prayers for the nation, schools, family, communities, and local and state leaders.
Registration details will be announced by the Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Committee.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Anpang Chieng will preach on “Heavenly Blessings” at the 3 p.m. outdoor service today (Feb. 13) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Jesus & Place” during the 10:45 a.m. English service, with Mandarin translation available, that will be livestreamed on You Tube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org. The 9:30 a.m. Korean service will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “A Look Beyond” based on Mark 2:2-9 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org by choosing the “worship” tab and selecting “sermons.”
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services on the Book of Revelation that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
He will teach on the Book of Romans at the 5 p.m. service that is streamed online. On Wednesday, he will lead a study through the Book of Job at 7 p.m.
A young adult Bible study is held at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the banquet hall.
A men’s Bible study is held at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel followed by breakfast.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Guillermo Parra will guest preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in Chino. The service will be livestreamed. Visit life songcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will begin a new series “Give to Live: It’s all God’s Anyway” with a message “Poverty, Prosperity or Stewardship” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
The mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live, also at 7:15 p.m. Spanish Wednesday services are online at 7:15 p.m. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Koin Church
Members are gathering in house churches at 10 a.m. Sundays. For locations, email sflores@koinchurch.org.
Pastor Sam Flores will speak about “love.” Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch.
To submit church announcements, email to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon on Wednesdays.
