Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Bill Donner will answer the question “Shebna or Eliakim?” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pat Zukeran will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the courtyard. The service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Cary Fisher will preach on “Living Accordingly to Our Father’s Purpose” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (June 19) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz, Jr., will speak on “An Influential Father” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live. Children’s church is available for children ages 3 to 12 during both services. Baptisms will take place following the second service in the courtyard.
Mid-week English service, girls’ ministries, Royal Rangers and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. Mid-week English service is also available on Facebook Live. Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on the Book of Revelation.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will preach at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services on the sermon series “Ekklesia.” For upcoming summer events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Imperfect Storm” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison invites dads in the community to receive a gift for Father’s Day at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday Services with children’s classes and nurseries provided at 14132 San Antonio Ave.
Pastor Pattison is conducting a verse-by-verse study on the Gospel of Mark. Evening service is at 6 p.m. on the Book of Romans. Kids Klub meets during this time. Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study is held at 6:30 p.m. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.