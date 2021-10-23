Women’s western-style brunch
The Chino Valley Christian Women’s Connection will hold “The Yellow Rose of Texas” luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the McCoy Barn, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Check-in and shopping will take place at 10:30 a.m.
The event will include a western-style buffet, line dancing led by Bonnie Reed, inspirational speaker Darlene Incando, vendors, and raffle drawings. Cost is $25 with payment at the door in cash or check. Information: Paula Milberger, (909) 636-8144.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Did You Learn to Love?” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Michael Tafolla will speak at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will in person and streamed on Facebook Live. Spanish-speaking services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. Information: livingwordchino.org.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will speak on “The Story” on Sunday at the 9:30 a.m. service, a book that reads like a novel with selected Scriptures organized chronologically from Genesis to Revelation. Kings Kids and nursery are available for ages first to fifth grade. The church is at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
The Young Adult Ministry “Catalyst” will host an evening worship service called “Out of the Darkness” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 with an interview of a former Satanist, according to a church spokesperson. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “He is Calling You” based on Mark 10:46-52 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “The Right Tools” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Oct. 23) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.