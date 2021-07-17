Vacation Bible School
First United Reformed Church invites children in the community to its free week-long Vacation Bible School with an Olympic theme from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23. Children are invited to “run the race of faith” and follow Joshua’s heroic example. The Bible school will include dinner every night, game time, crafts, Bible stories and singing at 6159 Riverside Drive in Chino. To sign up, visit chinourc.org/events/vbs.cfm. For questions, call Bernie Gabrielse at (909) 376-5628 or email office@chinourc.org.
Children’s cooking camp open to all
A children’s cooking camp for ages 7 to 13 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays July 19, 21, 26, and 28. Cost is $75 for the four classes, open to the community.
Children will learn about their immune system, growing sprouts, veggie race cars, and making Asian veggie turkey lettuce wraps, strawberry mint salad, peach cobbler smoothies, and more.
The camp meets at Chino Valley Chinese Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/cookingcamp2021.
Information: email Christine Law Fujitani at latulip ecooking@gmail.com
Tuesday lunches available
Chino Valley Chinese Church at 4136 Riverside Drive at Pipeline Avenue, is giving away meal bags with five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
There is enough food for 150 families.
The church is also distributing bags of fruits and vegetables, including locally grown avocados, lemons, and more. The program is sponsored by the Oro Grande School District in the high desert.
Information: Pastor Paul Cho, (626) 217-5782 or email paulcho99@gmail.com.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Fake Good News vs. The Real Good News” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “We Are a Community Together: Rethinking Sanctuary” based on Ephesians 2:11-22 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Special guest speaker will be Zachary Rix, missionary to Honduras at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live. Children’s church is available for children ages 3 to 12 during both services. Nursery is back at the 10 a.m. service only.
Wednesday ministries such as English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. English service is also available on Facebook Live.
Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on the wisdom series based on Proverbs at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch
Information: info@koinchurch.org
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to a verse-by-verse study through the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services, with an online replay at 2 p.m.
Midweek service on Wednesday at 7 p.m. will go through Daniel.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
On Friday, July 30, men will gather for a Bible study on the church patio from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. After the teaching, there will be fellowship and a steak dinner. Cost of the dinner is $10 per person and includes a steak, side, and a beverage.
To learn more about church events and services, call (909) 464-8255 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson continues the sermon series Ekklesia with his message “We Belong” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming summer events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Jerry Chi will preach on “We Are Family” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (July 17) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be livestreamed.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s You Tube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Send announcements about your house of worship by noon Wednesday to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.