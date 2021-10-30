Alzheimer’s support group
A support group for caregivers of someone with Alzheimer’s Disease or a related dementia may attend a “coffee and conversation” support group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, or from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Information: (909) 270-0866 or (909) 762-5702.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “All You Need Is. . .” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christ churchchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Bill Donner will preach on “The Dedication of the Temple” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gateway churchchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor Ruiz, Jr., will speak at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will in person and streamed on Facebook Live. Spanish-speaking services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A 6:30 a.m. Bible study is held at the banquet hall followed by breakfast on Tuesdays.
The Young Adult Ministry “Catalyst” will host an evening worship service for ages 18 to 28 called “Out of the Darkness” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 with an interview of a former Satanist, according to a church spokesperson. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “What’s Most Important” based on Mark 12:28-34 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Mei Mei Cho will preach on “The Patmos’ Hope” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Oct. 30) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message on 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
