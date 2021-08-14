Free backpacks Aug. 15
Praise Chapel Chino Valley will give away backpacks filled with school supplies from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Ayala Park in Chino. The backpacks are for grades kindergarten through 12th. There will be 200 backpacks available on a first come, first served basis. The event will include free haircuts for children and adults, snow cones, food, and refreshments.
The free event is made possible from the proceeds made at the church’s fireworks stand and is the church’s way of giving back to the community.
Information: Pastor Ruben Gutierrez, (562) 843-6786.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to visit Victory Baptist Church for a verse-by-verse series through the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. Evening service will be at 6 p.m. with a series through Romans. Kidz Klub will take place during the service.
Stedfast Youth meets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Bible study starts at 6:30 p.m.
All services are livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and the church website.
Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
Information: (909) 597-0409 or visit vbcchino.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Calvary Chapel Pastor David Rosales will go through the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services, with an online replay at 2 p.m.
Midweek service on Wednesday at 7 p.m. will go through Daniel.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
A couple’s conference called “A Threefold Cord” will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 for married, engaged and dating couples. Cost is $20 per couple. Registration is online only through Sunday, Aug. 15. Cost is $30 on the day of the event.
The men’s ministry will hold a “Steak and Study” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 on the church patio, with Bible study, fellowship, and a steak dinner. Cost is $10 per person and includes a steak, a side, and a beverage.
To learn more about church events and services, call (909) 464-8255 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on the Book of James at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram@koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will begin the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message on Acts 17:1-9 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming fall events, including the fall kickoff, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Stirling Berry will preach on “God Is…and Love Is” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (Aug. 14) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “The Answer to All the Anger: God Makes Everything New” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “The Life of Joseph” with a message titled “How do you Handle Adversity?” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live.
Children’s church is available for children ages 3 to 12 during both services. Nursery is at the 10 a.m. service only.
Wednesday ministries such as English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
English service is also available on Facebook Live. Spanish services are online.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “Welcome Home: Give Thanks to God” based on Ephesians 5:15-20 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
