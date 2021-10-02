Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will share a message at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Communicating in Conflict” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Services can also be found on the church’s You Tube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on the life of Joseph with a message titled “Take the Next Step” in person at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live. Spanish-speaking services will be in person and on Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Brenen Beeler, pastor of Regenerate Church in Huntington Beach, will be the guest speaker for the young adult ministry at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in the banquet hall. Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist
To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on Kingdom Workers Series 5 “Giving” based on Matthew 28:19-20 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Elder Daniel Zhang will preach on “Eternal Nostalgia” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Oct. 2) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Community
Dr. Alan Hultberg from Talbot Seminary at Biola University will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message based on 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
