Chino United Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will speak on “Why Do We Worship?” based on Psalm 100 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Pastor Amy Yoon will speak on “Why Do We Worship?” based on Psalm 100 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: face book.com/chinoumc/.Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service is online only with the Book of Revelation being studied.
The Wednesday service at 7 p.m. is going through 1 John.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Pastor Victor Ruiz will speak on “Getting Rid of Grumbles” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m. Information: livingword chino.org.
Pastor Brian Pattison invites the community to a Thanksgiving meal at 4:30 p.m. Sunday that includes turkey, ham and all the fixings at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino. Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409. Pastor Pattison will speak on 1 Peter at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services
A “Women’s Thank Offering” service will be held at the 8 a.m. traditional service and the 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
The women will conduct the entire service including prayers, mini sermons, testimonies, and a thank offering.
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series Acts: Vision and Action with his message “A Vision to Humility” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming holiday events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Dr. Chok Wan will speak on “Way, Truth, Life” at the 3 p.m. service today (Nov. 19) at Chino Valley Chinese Church, 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be streamed online.
Send items about your house of worship to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
