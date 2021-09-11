Praise Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor Ruben Gutierrez will start a new series on “Soul Care” at the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The Wednesday recharge service is at 7 p.m. Friday is Impact Youth night at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 14562 Central Ave. in Chino. Information: (562) 843-6786.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on the life of Joseph with a message titled “A Family Reunited” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live.
Children’s church is available for children ages 3-12 during both services.
Nursery is at the 10 a.m. service.
Wednesday’s English service, girls ministries, Royal Rangers and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. Mid-week English service is also on Facebook Live. Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
The church is now worshipping in person. Masks and social distancing will be required regardless of vaccination status. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “Kingdom Workers 2 Prayer” based on Matthew 6:5-15 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Samuel Lee will preach on “Gospel and Judgement” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Sept. 11) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services as he goes through the Gospel of Mark with a replay online at 2 p.m.
Wednesday service will include a verse-by-verse study on the Book of Daniel at 7 p.m.
The Book of Acts is being taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A men’s Bible study is held at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the Banquet Hall followed by breakfast.
On Friday, Sept. 24, the men’s ministry will have a steak and study with Bible study and worship time. Cost is $10 that includes the meal, a soft drink and ice cream. Tickets can be purchased at the church or online.
The women’s ministry will host its 14th annual Women’s Conference Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 with the theme “The Decision” from Joshua 24:15.
The Oct. 1 conference will include shopping from local artisans, pop-up shops, and dinner from food trucks and vendors, followed by a Bible study by Pastor David Rosales.
On Saturday, the conference continues with guest speakers Lenya Heitzig and Sonia Trujillo.
Register online for meal options.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message on 1 Thessalonians 2:17-3:13 at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, including the fall kickoff, visit cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Building Healthy Relationships” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Works of the Flesh vs. Fruits of the Spirit” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
