Church offers help to elderly
Victory Baptist Church in Chino, 14132 San Antonio Avenue at Edison Avenue, is suspending all on-campus services and events until further notice but the congregation can view services online at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by visiting vbc chino.online.church.
Pastor Brian Pattison said the church will do errands for the elderly including grocery runs or anything else they need. “We care about the health of our members and our community,” he said.
Those who need assistance may call 597-0409 and leave a message on Pastor Pattison’s extension and he will return the call.
Community members may also email the church at info@vbcchino.com
The Bridge grand opening cancelled
The grand opening for “The Bridge” church scheduled Sunday, May 29 at 7776 Pine Avenue in Chino has been postponed to a date that will be determined later.
It is the first church in the Preserve to have its own land and campus, according to church officials.
Mark Lohman is lead pastor, Dario Ventura is pastor of Spanish ministries, Mike Barsamian is youth pastor, Kaylyn Unterkofler is pastor of children and families, and Dan Driscoll is pastor of discipleship and care.
Information: 627-5500 or visit thebridgechino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” with his message “The Trouble with a False Gospel” during a livestream at 10:45 a.m. on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page.
The church has temporarily suspended all ministry programming including Sunday services, mid-week programs for adults, children and youth, and ministry meetings on campus. The church office will remain open and staff will be available.
Information: cvcchurch.org.
Chino United Methodist
The congregation will not worship at the church until further notice. Congregants may view Rev. Matthew Seargeant’s sermon on “Spit and Spat,” based on John 9:1-41, by visiting the church’s website at chi noumc.org where a link is expected to be available by Sunday.
Information: 628-1107.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Here’s Mud in Your Eye” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. The services are not cancelled. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services. The church offers a Christ-centered preschool.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold an online service at 10:30 a.m. with a message titled “Hope for a Hurting World” at livingwordchino.org.
Mid-week service and youth service will be held online only. Services times are 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to visit calvaryccv.org/watch-live for Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. for a verse-by-verse teaching through 2 Corinthians. The church will also stream Wednesday services on 7 p.m. with a verse-by-verse study in the Gospel of John. The 5 p.m. Sunday service will also be streamed online.
Services can also be viewed on the Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Facebook page.
The church is at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Information: 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong’s sermon topic at the 3:30 p.m. service today (March 21) will be “Coronavirus and Sin: I Fear but I Don’t Panic.” The service and Bible Study have not been cancelled. Bible study for all ages will be held at 2:30 p.m. A fellowship potluck meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Choir practice and special interest classes are offered at 6:30 pm. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “The Source of Faith” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation. The service will also be livestreamed on YouTube via a link on the church website: gatewaychurchchino.org. The Korean service is at 9:30 a.m. and the Chinese service is at 10:45 a.m.
The church is actively promoting its online presence but will offer worship with altered practices including safe distance interaction and no passing of plates.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
