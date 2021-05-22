Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will teach on “Living in the Truth” during the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
The church will host a graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27 for high school and college students who were unable to attend their graduation ceremonies this year or last year.
Reservations must be made by Sunday, June 12.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. See Wei Toh will preach on “Good Shepherd” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (May 22) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Chino Valley Community
The 9 a.m. Sunday service will be held indoors and the outdoor service will take place at 11 a.m. Pastor Brian Benson will teach from the “Broken and Restored” series. Several summer events are taking place at the church at 14601 Peyton Drive; visit cvcchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service may be watched online at life songcc.com.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino on the story of Zacchaeus the tax collector.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on You Tube and Instagram @koin church. Information: info@koin church.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Building a Life” with the message “Living as a Christian” at the Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Children’s church for 3 to 12 years old will be available during both services.
Baptisms will follow the second service in the courtyard.
Mid-week English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. Mid-week English service is available on Facebook Live. Spanish-language Wednesday services will be held online.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on the Book of Revelation.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
On Sunday, June 12, the men’s ministry will host its annual “Men’s Conference” from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the church website or after Sunday and Wednesday services.
This year’s theme is “No Excuses.”
A bundle deal includes a T-shirt, steak breakfast burrito, and admission to the conference.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Great Balls of Fire” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s You Tube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.