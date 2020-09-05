Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach online at lifesongcc. com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “Who Will you Bring to Jesus?” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Sept. 5) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Information: (626) 217-5782 or cvccsda.org.
Chino Valley Community Church
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” with his message “A Powerful Proclamation” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. online services at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The 7 p.m. service outdoors will have the same message.
The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “A Tough Act to Follow” based on Mark 8:27-38 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “I Have a Dream” at the 10:45 a.m. joint worship service in the courtyard that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate way churchchino.org.
There will be no 9:30 a.m. Korean service this Sunday.
Information: gatewaychinochurch@hotmail.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the book of Revelation at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services that will be replayed online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. Sunday service by Pastor Rosales on 2nd Timothy will be livestreamed.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of John at 7 p.m.
Child care and children’s ministry is available for Sunday and Wednesday services.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel with social distancing. Breakfast is served after the study.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will preach on “Laying Up Treasures in Heaven” in his Paradigm Shift series at 9:30 a.m. Sunday livestreamed at crosspointchino.org.
Fall ministries are launching next week and groups are meeting online and in person. The GEMS girls’ club, Cadet boys’ club and youth ministries meet Wednesday nights in person. The community is welcome. Masks must be worn.
Information: crosspointchino.org/fall.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Anxious for Nothing” with a message titled “I’ve Had Enough.” Services will be in person or on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Children’s church is available at both services for ages 3 to 12. Visit livingwordchino.org for more information. The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Mid-week service and Spanish services will be online only at 7:15 p.m. Youth service will be in person at 7:15 p.m.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
