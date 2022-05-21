Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “False Teachers Exposed” with a message titled “Tough Love” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Visit livingwordchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Let’s Talk Holy Spirit” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Zhang will speak on “Put Eternity in Their Hearts” today (May 21) at the 3 p.m. worship service at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be streamed online.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his sermon series “Radical” with the message “Effects of Power: Opportunity” at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. goes through Ephesians and includes childcare and kid’s ministry.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist Church
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “Ending Well with a Great New Beginning” based on Acts 11:1-16 and John 13:31-35.
The church is worshipping in person with face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
