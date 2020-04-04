Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Zhang will preach on “Waiting Patiently,” at the 3:30 p.m. service today (April 4) during the livestreaming service at 3:30 p.m.
Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org
Gateway Karis Community
For Palm Sunday, Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Betrayal and the Bread” during the 10:45 a.m. live-streamed service on You Tube.
The link can be found on the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org.
The congregation may worship in person if they choose, while practicing safe distancing and recommended precautions for the coronavirus.
The church is praying for the people and leaders of the world during this time of crisis.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
CrossPoint Church
CrossPoint is online each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Don Porter at crosspointchino.org/livestream.
Pastor Porter’s Palm Sunday message will be “Jesus in the Passover” and will conclude the series “Jesus in the Old Testament.”
The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino. Information: crosspointchi no.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on chapter three of the Book of James at the 11 a.m. Sunday service which will be livestreamed on YouTube by searching Koin Church.
The congregation is participating in Zoom video meetings during the week to stay connected to one another.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koin church.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Do You Love Your Lamb?” at the 8 a.m. traditional and 10 a.m. contemporary Sunday services at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino.
The services are not cancelled, said Pastor Robbins.
The church is wiped down with bleach and the congregation spreads out during worship.
There is no exchange of peace with hugs. Coffee and refreshments will be served after both services.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Galatians: The Fight for the Gospel” with his message “The Life of the Gospel Part 2” during a livestream at 10:45 a.m. Sunday on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page or on the website at cvcchurch.org.
Chino United Methodist
Congregants may view Rev. Matthew Seargeant’s sermon on “Who is This?” based on Matthew 21:1-11, during a Facebook livestream at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Visit Facebook and search “chino united methodist church/videos.”
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Information: 628-1107.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with a message titled “Who’s in Control? God is in Control!”
Mid-week, Youth, and Spanish services will be held online only. Service times are 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “The God of All Comfort” at the 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. worship services and the 2 p.m. Sabbath School today (April 4) via conference call.
To join, call 1-888-670-7177. The church is located at 4136 Riverside Drive.
Information: 964-8970 or ChinoSDA.com where sermon videos can be viewed.
