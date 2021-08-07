Free backpacks Aug. 16
Praise Chapel Chino Valley will give away backpacks filled with school supplies from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Ayala Park in Chino. The backpacks are for grades kindergarten through 12th. There will be 200 backpacks available on a first come, first served basis. The event will include free haircuts for children and adults, snow cones, food, and refreshments.
The free event is made possible from the proceeds made at the church’s fireworks stand and is the church’s way of giving back to the community.
Information: Pastor Ruben Gutierrez, (562) 843-6786.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “We Are Called” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (Aug. 7) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. At 6:15 p.m., Dr. Daniel Choo, cardiologist, will speak on the topic of “Cardiovascular Health.”
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Repent” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino. Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Amen and Amen….Being and Doing” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s You Tube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “The Life of Joseph” with a message titled “Sexual Temptation” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live. Children’s church is available for children ages 3 to 12 during both services. Nursery is back at the 10 a.m. service only.
Wednesday ministries such as English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. English service is also available on Facebook Live.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to a verse-by-verse study through the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services, with an online replay at 2 p.m.
Midweek service on Wednesday at 7 p.m. will go through Daniel.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Men’s Bible study is at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
A couple’s conference called “A Threefold Cord” will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 for married, engaged and dating couples. Cost is $20 per couple. Registration is online only through Sunday, Aug. 15. Cost is $30 on the day of the event.
To learn more about church events and services, call (909) 464-8255 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “Be Imitators of God” based on Ephesians 4:25 to 5:2 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
