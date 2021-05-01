Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will reveal “The Key to the Matrix” during the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gate waychurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “The Meaning of Life” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (May 1) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on the Book of Revelation.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Building Your Life” with the message “How did the World get so Messed Up” at Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Children’s church for 3 to 12 years old will be available during both services.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave.
Visit living wordchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Chris Liu will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service may be watched online at life songcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Divine Surgery” based on John 15:1-8 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Chino Valley Community
The 9 a.m. Sunday service will be held indoors and the outdoor service will take place at 11 a.m. Pastor Brian Benson will teach from the “Broken and Restored” series.
The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Gone Fishin” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can be found on YouTube by searching Christ Lutheran of Chino.
Information: christchurchchino.org.
