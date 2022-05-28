Celebration Mass for Father Miller
A Mass of celebration on the 50th anniversary of ordination for Fr. Michael Miller will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29 on the field outside St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave. in Chino. The outdoors bilingual Mass will be followed by dinner. Fr. Miller was the pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church until he retired in 2021. He had served the church since 2013.
Men’s conference “Stand Fast” June 4
The men’s ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley will host its 2022 Men’s Conference called “Stand Fast” based on Philippians 4:1 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at 12205 Pipeline Ave.
Worship and teaching will be provided by Pastor David Rosales and Jason Duff from the Garden Fellowship.
A steak breakfast is included.
For ticket prices, visit calvaryccv.org. Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will give a Memorial Day message on “What are we Supposed to Remember” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m. and streamed on Facebook.
Visit livingwordchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Always Be Pre-Prayered” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. All sermons are on You Tube.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will speak on “Be the First Follower” today (May 28) at the 3 p.m. worship service at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
The service will be streamed online.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue his sermon series “Radical” with the message “Effects of Power: Confidence” at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. goes through Ephesians and includes childcare and kid’s ministry.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist Church
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “Missio Dei” (Latin for mission of God) based on Acts 16:16-34 and John 17:20-26.
The church is worshipping in person and recommends face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
