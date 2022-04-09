Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “Unity” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.com.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series on Judges: Disgrace and Deliverance, with the message “The Coming of Deliverance” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series “Why Does Easter Matter?” with the message “Why Didn’t God Answer my Prayer?” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Nursery and youth is at the 10 a.m. service only.
Spanish service at 1:30 p.m. is in person and on Facebook.
Visit livingwordchino.org for information.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “The Messiah’s Donkey” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Visit YouTube and enter Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchi no.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Zhang will speak on “Who Am I?” at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (April 9) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. goes through Ephesians and includes child care and kid’s ministry.
Men’s Bible study is held Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Chino United Methodist Church
The church is worshipping in person with face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak on “Time to Say Goodbye” based on various chapters of Luke. For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.