Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will speak on “A Not To-Do List” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the courtyard. The service may be watched online at life songcc.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “What Must I Do to be Saved” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (June 12) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Mike Tafoya will share his message titled “God is Going to Show You Something” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. inperson services that will also be streamed on Facebook Live. Children’s church is available for children ages 3 to 12 during both services. Baptisms will take place following the second service in the courtyard.
Mid-week English service, girls ministries, Royal Rangers and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. Mid-week English service is also available on Facebook Live. Spanish Wednesday services will continue to be held online.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on the Book of Revelation.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
The men’s ministry will host its annual “Men’s Conference” today (June 12) with the theme “No Excuses” from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will preach at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services on a new sermon series called “Ekklesia” with the message “We are Redeemed.” For upcoming summer events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Sergeant will preach on “Have a Banner Day” at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services based on Psalm 20 and 2 Corinthians 4:5-12 that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “How Does Your Garden Grow” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s You Tube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Submit information on your church or house of worship by noon on Wednesdays to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com.
