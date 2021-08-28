Praise Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor Ruben Gutierrez will speak on “The Prize of Persistence” based on Isaiah 38:1-6 at the 10 a.m. Sunday service. The church is located at 14562 Central Ave. in Chino. Information: (562) 843-6786.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor Wes Bentley will be the guest speaker at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
Wednesday service will include a verse-by-verse study on the Book of Daniel at 7 p.m.
The Book of Romans is being taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A men’s Bible study is held at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the Banquet Hall followed by breakfast.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on the Book of James, chapter 5, at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and In stagram@koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message “Signs of Authenticity” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming fall events, including the fall kickoff, visit cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Turn Your Love On” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s YouTube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Connected” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Aug. 28) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Alexis Munoz will preach on “We Can Have a Refuge” at the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on the life of Joseph with a message titled “Joseph is Promoted” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be streamed on Facebook Live.
Children’s church is available for children ages 3-12 during both services.
Nursery is at the 10 a.m. service.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Chino United Methodist
The church is now worshipping in person. Masks and social distancing will be required regardless of vaccination status. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “Live in Love” based on James 1:17-27 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
