Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Samuel Lee will preach on “Post Truth” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Oct. 17) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores is starting a new collection of messages titled “New Beginnings.” This week, he will share the story of Cain and Abel.
The congregation will gather in house churches at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays.
To join, email sflores@koinchurch.org for details. Sunday sessions are also available on YouTube and on Instagram @koinchurch.
The children’s messages can be found Sunday mornings on YouTube or koin church.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” with his message “The Good Life Part 2” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services. The 11 a.m. service will be held outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive. The 9 a.m. service will be online only at cvc church.org, YouTube and Facebook.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the book of Revelation at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services that will be replayed online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. Sunday service by Pastor Rosales on Romans will be livestreamed.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of Job at 7 p.m.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel. Breakfast is served after the study.
Lifesong Community
Pastor D.J. Crawford will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church meets outdoors at 9 a.m. Sundays at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino. Participants must RSVP at life songcc.com. Seating is limited. Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Bill Donner will preach on “Prayer Amid Suffering” at the 10:45 a.m. service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org. The Korean service will be livestreamed at 9:45 a.m.
Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
