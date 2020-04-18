Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor John Cress will preach on “The Clarity of the Resurrection” today (April 18) during the livestreaming service at 3:30 p.m. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Turning our Desolation into a Garden” at the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service that will be live streamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gateway churchchino.org.
Information: 628-6598 or visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Mountaintop to Valley” on the church’s YouTube channel or visit christchurchchino.org. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Resurrection: Stories of New Life” with the message “The Resurrection of a Widow’s Son” during a livestream at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday on the Chino Valley Community Church Facebook Page or on the website at cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Pastor Victor M. Ruiz finishes his series on “overcoming your past” with his message “Overcoming Your Personal Failures (Your Past).”
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live and youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedy outhlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Chino Seventh-day Adventist
Pastor Stirling Berry will share a message on “Jesus: The Resurrection and the Life” at the 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. worship services and the 2 p.m. Sabbath School today (April 18) via conference call. To join, call 1-888-670-7177. The church is located at 4136 Riverside Drive.
Information: 964-8970 or ChinoSDA.com where sermon videos can be viewed.
Religious events and service information should be submitted to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon Wednesdays to be considered for publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.