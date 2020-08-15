Chino Valley Community Church
Pastor Brian Benson will begin a new sermon series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” with his message “New Beginnings” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. online services at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The 7 p.m. service outdoors will have the same message.
The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
First Chino United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will lead the outdoor service at 8:30 a.m. entitled “The Fatherhood of God” based on Colossians 1:15-23 and the evening service at 6 p.m. entitled “Preaching that Kills” based on Acts 6:8 -7:60.
For COVID-19 guidelines, visit chinourc.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “A Barking Canine Canaanite” based on Matthew 15:21-28 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will preach on “The Heart of Generosity” in his Paradigm Shift series at 9:30 a.m. Sunday livestreamed at crosspointchino.org.
An outdoor worship service will be held at 7 p.m. on the church green.
Participants may bring chairs and spread out on the green or remain in their vehicles and listen via FM radio at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Bill Donner will preach in the courtyard on “Rebels and a Remnant” during the 10:45 a.m. service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
The 9:45 a.m. Korean service also streams from the courtyard.
Information: gatewaychurchchino@hotmail.com.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will share on “Ground Zero” in 1st Peter at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services on You Tube and Instagram @koinchurch.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on 2nd Corinthians at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services that will be replayed online at 2 p.m. The 5 p.m. Sunday service is streamed online by Pastor Rosales on 2nd Timothy.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of John at 7 p.m.
Child care and children’s ministry is available for Sunday and Wednesday services.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel with social distancing. Breakfast is served after the study.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz continues his series about marriages of Biblical proportions with a message titled “The Marriage of Ahab and Jezebel” at outdoor Sunday services at 8:30 and 10 a.m., 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino that will be streamed on Facebook Live.
Mid-week services will be held at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live, the Unashamed youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedyouthlwa and Spanish service will be held on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
