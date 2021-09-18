CrossPoint Church
A new series begins this Sunday at the 9:30 a.m. service with preaching by Pastor Don Porter based on the book “The Story” that reads like a novel with selected verses organized chronologically from Genesis to Revelation, at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino.
Chino United Methodist
The church is now worshipping in person. Masks and social distancing will be required regardless of vaccination status. To register for in-person worship, call the office at (909) 628-1107 Monday through Thursday. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will preach on “Kingdom Workers Series 3 Service” based on John 13:1-8 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to YouTube, search Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. Chok Wan will preach on “Temple of the Holy Spirit” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors and online today (Sept. 18) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Guest speaker will be Brenen Beeler, senior pastor of Regenerate Church in Orange County at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m.
Wednesday service will include a verse-by-verse study on the Book of Daniel at 7 p.m.
The Book of Acts is being taught by Pastor David Rosales at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
A men’s Bible study is held at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the Banquet Hall followed by breakfast.
On Friday, Sept. 24, the men’s ministry will have a steak and study with Bible study and worship time. Cost is $10 that includes the meal, a soft drink and ice cream. Tickets can be purchased at the church or online.
The women’s ministry will host its 14th annual Women’s Conference Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 with the theme “The Decision” from Joshua 24:15.
The Oct. 1 conference will include shopping from local artisans, pop-up shops, and dinner from food trucks and vendors, followed by a Bible study by Pastor David Rosales.
On Saturday, the conference continues with guest speakers Lenya Heitzig and Sonia Trujillo.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series “Hope in Unprecedented Times” with his message “Focus on Holiness” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “God Has This, but Do You Have God?” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel by searching Gateway Karis Church Chino.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Mark Shiraki will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. in the sanctuary with streaming outdoors in the courtyard. A recorded service may be watched online at lifesongcc.com.
