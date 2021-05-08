Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will teach about “Walking in Righteousness” during the 10:45 a.m. English worship service with Mandarin translation available. Korean language worship meets at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Paul Cho will preach on “Mother’s Prayer” at the 3 p.m. service that will be held indoors today (May 8) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services on the Book of Revelation.
Wednesday service at 7 p.m. will go through the Book of Job.
The Sunday 5 p.m. service streamed online goes through the Book of Romans.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will give a message on “Honoring Our Mothers” at the Sunday services in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. A Mother’s Day giveaway will be held.
Children’s church for 3 to 12 years old will be available during both services.
Mid-week English service, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers and Youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m. Mid-week English service is available on Facebook Live. Spanish-language Wednesday services will be held online.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave.
Visit living wordchino.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 13333 Ramona Ave. outdoors in the courtyard. The service may be watched online at life songcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “I Blame the Holy Spirit” based on Acts 10:44-48 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos and will be uploaded to You Tube, search Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Kellie Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on You Tube and Instagram @koin church.
Information: info@koinchurch.org.
Chino Valley Community
The 9 a.m. Sunday service will be held indoors and the outdoor service will take place at 11 a.m. Pastor Brian Benson will teach from the “Broken and Restored” series. A community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at the church, 14601 Peyton Drive.
To learn about church events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Christ Lutheran
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Lay it Down Love” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino.
Services can also be found on the church’s You Tube channel at Christ Lutheran Church of Chino.
Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Victory Baptist Church
Pastor Brian Pattison invites moms in the community to receive flowers and a special devotional book at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services with children’s classes and nurseries provided at 14132 San Antonio Ave. Rides are available for those who cannot drive to church.
