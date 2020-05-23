New Community Church
Pastor Mike Shipman will hold the church’s 12th drive-in Sunday service at 10 a.m. following federal guidelines and social distancing. Vehicles are parked between eight feet to 100 feet apart. The service can be heard with the windows down or tuned into FM radio.
The message will also be live streamed from the church’s Facebook page “New Community Brethren in Christ Church.”
The church has been holding drive-in services at 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino since the social distancing orders began.
Information: newcommunitybic.org or Facebook at New Community Brethren in Christ Church.
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Calm in the Fiery Ordeal” on the church’s YouTube channel or visit christchurchchino.org. The church is at 5500 Francis Ave., Chino. All services can be viewed on the YouTube channel.
Information: (714) 392-1366.
Chino United Methodist
Congregants may view Rev. Matthew Sergeant’s sermon on “A Care Package,” based on 1 Peter 4:12-14 and 5:6-11, during a Facebook livestream at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit Facebook and search “Chino United Methodist Church videos.” After the livestream, the service will be uploaded to YouTube – search for Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org.
Information: 628-1107.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Dr. AnPang Chieng will preach on “Sharing Not What It Seems” today (May 23) during the livestreaming service at 3:30 p.m. Information: (626) 217-5782, cvccsda.org.
First Chino United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will conduct online Sunday services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at livestream.com/firstunitedreformedchurch. The morning service will be titled “Perseverance and Piety,” based on Galatians 6:7-10, and the evening service will be entitled “Preaching that Converts,” based on Acts 2:14-41.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “My God and My Lord” during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Korean service will be streamed at 9:30 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or email gatewaychurchchi no@hotmail.com.
Living Word Assembly
Living Word will hold a Facebook Live service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Pastor Victor M. Ruiz continues his series “Succeed at Being Yourself” with a message titled “Audit Your Thoughts.”
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live, and the youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedy outhlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave., Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will preach on “Small Stories, Big God” at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at koin.online.church.com.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church or at koinchurch.org.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org or Instagram: @koin church. Podcast: Koin Church.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to visit calvaryccv.org/watch-live for Sunday morning services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. for a verse-by-verse teaching through 2 Corinthians. A replay of the services will take place at 2 p.m. The church, at 12205 Pipeline Ave., Chino, will also livestream Wednesday services on 7 p.m. with a verse-by-verse study in the Gospel of John. The 5 p.m. Sunday service will also be streamed online.
Services can also be viewed on the Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Facebook page.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie will be interviewed at 7 p.m. Fridays on the topic of marriage called “Moments with Pastor David and Marie.” The pastor will do a verse-by-verse teaching through the Song of Solomon at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Religious events and service information should be submitted to mnapoles@championnewspapers.com no later than noon Wednesdays to be considered for publication.
