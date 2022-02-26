Ashes to be distributed
Residents of all faiths are invited to drive by Christ Lutheran Church in Chino, 5500 Francis Ave., to receive ashes from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, the observance of Ash Wednesday. Pastor Roy Robbins will be in front of the church to distribute ashes on the forehead of individuals. Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent where the faithful are encouraged to fast and/or pray during the weeks preceding Easter.
Church to give away produce
The Chino Valley Chinese-English Church will give away fresh produce boxes to residents of any income from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 4 at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino at Pipeline Avenue. The church will also give away KN95 masks and hand sanitizer.
Spring Festival on St. Patrick’s Day
Charis Women’s Ministry of Calvary Chapel Chino Valley invites the community to an outdoor spring festival called “Showers of Blessing” from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17 at the church, 12205 Pipeline Ave., south of Philadelphia Street, in Chino.
The outdoor festival will include 60 local artisans and vendors and food trucks. The Holy Grounds Café will be open.
The free event will conclude with worship and a teaching by Merrily Hagerman of Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel.
Information: (909) 464-8255.
Chino United Methodist Church
The church will continue to worship virtually until Sunday, March 6. Rev. Hee Jung Yu will speak at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on “God’s Story Continues” based on Luke 9:28-43a. For the link, visit the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chi noumc/
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will speak on “Let’s All Wear White” at the 3 p.m. service in person and online today (Feb. 26) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
Pastor David Rosales will preach on the Gospel of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. The Book of Acts is taught at the 5 p.m. Sunday service.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will speak on Ephesians at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino. Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Christ Lutheran Church of Chino
Pastor Roy Robbins will speak on “Dazzling White” at the 8 a.m. traditional service and 10 a.m. contemporary service on Sunday at 5500 Francis Ave. in Chino. Visit YouTube and enter Christ Lutheran Church of Chino. Information: (714) 392-1366 or christchurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the sermon series on Judges: Disgrace and Deliverance, with the message “The Days of Samson, part 1” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. For upcoming events, visit cvcchurch.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Victor M. Ruiz will continue his series on “The Power of Giving” with the message “God’s Objective for Your Money” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Spanish service at 1:30 p.m. is in person and on Facebook. Visit livingwordchi no.org for more information.
