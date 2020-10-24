Living Word Assembly
Pastor Michael D. Tafoya will preach in person and on Facebook Live at 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Visit livingwordchino.org for more information. Children’s church is available for ages 3 to 12 during both services.
Mid-week services, Girls Ministries, Royal Rangers, and youth services are in person at 7:15 p.m.
Spanish services are online at 7:15 p.m.
Mid-week English service is in person and streamed on Facebook Live at 7:15 p.m.
The church is at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “The Election that You Decide” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (Oct. 24) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Koin Church
The church will meet in an outdoor location at 9 a.m. Sunday. Location details are available via Instagram @koinchurch and the website koinchurch.org.
The children’s messages can be found Sunday mornings on YouTube or koin church.org.
Information: koinchurch.org.
First United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will preach at the 8:30 a.m. outdoor Sunday service on “The Significance of the Crucifixion” based on Galatians 3:1-6 and 10-14.
The outdoor evening service at 5 p.m. will be entitled “The Growth of the Christian Church” based on Acts 11:1-30.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will continue the series “Good News: the Gospel of Matthew” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services.
The 11 a.m. service will be held outdoors at 14601 Peyton Drive.
The 9 a.m. service will be online only at cvcchurch.org, YouTube and Facebook.
The church will hold a Trunk or Treat event at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. COVID safety guidelines will be followed.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales will teach on the book of Revelation at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday indoor services that will be replayed online at 2 p.m.
The 5 p.m. Sunday service by Pastor Rosales on the book of Romans will be livestreamed.
On Wednesday, the pastor will teach indoors on the book of Job at 7 p.m.
Childcare and children’s ministry is available for all Sunday morning and Wednesday evening services
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel.
Breakfast is served after the study with social distancing practiced.
The church is located at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Ed Ganigan will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The church meets outdoors at 9 a.m. Sundays at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Participants must RSVP at life songcc.com. Seating is limited.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on “Christ Quest” based on Matthew 22:34-46 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos.
The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church.
Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will speak on the new “Deception” series with the message “God Doesn’t Love Me” at the 10 a.m. outdoor service on the green at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino.
Attendees should bring their own chairs, spread out on the green, and can choose between the mask required or mask recommended seating section.
In-car worship around the green is also an option and attendees can listen via FM radio.
Outdoor nursery is available for ages 1 to 5 but children are welcome in worship.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “God Will Fight for Us” at the 10:45 a.m. service that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
The Korean service will be livestreamed at 9:45 a.m.
Information: gateway churchchino@hotmail.org.
