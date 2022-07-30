Backpack giveaway
Praise Chapel Chino Valley will give away backpacks filled with school supplies from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. in Chino.
The event will include free hot dogs and sodas.
The backpacks are for students in elementary through high school. The child (or children) must be present.
Information: Pastor Ruben Gutierrez, (562) 843-6786.
Chino Valley Community
Brett Jensen will continue the sermon series Radical: Confidence & Purpose with his message “Confidence in Direction” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. For upcoming summer events at the church, located at 14601 Peyton Drive, visit cvcchurch.org.
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel
The church will celebrate its 41st anniversary (July 26) with special services followed by festivities this Sunday.
Pastor David Rosales is teaching on the Book of Mark at the 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services with a replay online at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
He is teaching on 1 Corinthians at 5 p.m.
A series on “Marriage and the Family” is being presented at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m. during the study of Ephesians.
Men’s Bible study is studying 2 Kings Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m. in the banquet hall followed by breakfast.
Young Adults for ages 18 to 28 meet at 7:30 p.m. Mondays for worship and studying the Book of Acts. Childcare is available.
The church is at 12205 N. Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
Information: (909) 464-8255, ext. 281.
Chino United Methodist Church
Pastor Amy Yoon will give a sermon on “Peace be with You” based on John 20:24-29 at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The sermon series is “The Seven Next Words of Jesus.”
The church recommends face coverings and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Parishioners may join the livestream worship on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/chinoumc/.
Koin Church
Pastor Samuel Flores will speak at the 11 a.m. Sunday service at 13721 Roswell Ave. in Chino.
Koin Kids and Connect and Coffee will take place at 10:30 a.m.
Sunday sessions can be seen on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
Chino Valley Chinese Church
Pastor See Wei Toh will speak on “The Wish of All Parents” at the 3 p.m. service today (July 30) at Chino Valley Chinese English Church, 4136 Riverside Drive.
The service will be streamed online.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Elijah Carrillo will continue his series “The Fruit of the Spirit” with the message “Kindness and Goodness” at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services that will be in person and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish service is at 1:30 p.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz will preach on “Final Instruction” at the 10:45 a.m. English language worship service on Sunday with Mandarin translation available. Korean-language worship service is at 9:30 a.m.
Information: gatewaychurchchino.org.
Chino Valley Community
Ken Greek will continue his sermon series “Radical: Confidence and Purpose” with his message “Confidence with Power” at the 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Visit cvcchurch.org for upcoming events.
Send Religion news items to mnapoles@cham pionnewspapers.com.
