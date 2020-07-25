First Chino United Reformed
Rev. Bradd Nymeyer will lead the outdoor services at 8:30 a.m. entitled “What is True Faith” based on Hebrews 11:1-7 and the evening service at 6 p.m. entitled “Pure in God’s Presence” based on Matthew 5:1-12. For COVID-19 guidelines, visit chinourc.org.
Lifesong Community
Pastor Daryl Murata will preach online at lifesongcc.com at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Evangelical Free Church of America is at 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
Information: 590-0208 or visit lifesongcc.com.
Chino Valley Chinese/English
Pastor Andy Huong will preach on “Laodicea: Be Rich, Be Clothed, Be Able to See” at the 3:30 p.m. outdoor service today (July 25) at 4136 Riverside Drive in Chino. The service will be livestreamed.
Information: (626) 217-5782 or cvccsda.org.
Chino United Methodist
Rev. Matthew Seargeant will speak on the fourth part of a five-part series on “Little Known People of the Bible: A Prostitute” based on Hebrews 11:23-31 at the livestreamed service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the church’s Facebook page: Chino United Methodist Church Videos. The service will be uploaded on YouTube and can be viewed by searching Chino United Methodist Church. Sermon recordings can be found at chinoumc.org and click on worship, then sermons.
Koin Church
Pastor Sam Flores will share what the Bible says about world views and the return of Jesus in week two of his new series titled “What do we do Now?” at the livestreamed 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services on YouTube and Instagram @koinchurch.
The Koin Kids messages can be found Sunday morning on the church’s YouTube by searching Koin Church.
The church is at 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Information: koinchurch.org.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
Pastor David Rosales invites the community to in-person Sunday services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on 2nd Corinthians at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino.
A replay of the services is online at 2 p.m. He is teaching through the book of 1st Timothy at the 5 p.m. Sunday service that is streamed online.
An in-person service is held 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Book of John.
Children’s ministry is open for both Sunday services and Wednesday evening service with social distancing guidelines.
Pastor Rosales and his wife Marie are featured at 7 p.m. Fridays on “Moments with Pastor David and Marie” on the topic of marriage streamed online.
The pastor does an online teaching on the Song of Solomon 7 p.m. Saturdays.
A young adults’ Bible study is 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the chapel with social distancing.
A men’s Bible study begins 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the chapel with social distancing. Breakfast is served after the study.
Chino Valley Community
Pastor Brian Benson will conclude the sermon series “Choosing Wisdom: Clear Direction from Proverbs” with his message “The Path of Death” at the 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services that will be livestreamed at cvc church.org, YouTube and Facebook. A 7 p.m. service will be held outdoors with the same message.
The church is at 14601 Peyton Drive.
Gateway Karis Community
Pastor Peter Song will preach on “The King of Peace” in the courtyard during the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service with Mandarin translation that will be livestreamed on YouTube via the church’s website at gatewaychurchchino.org.
Korean service streams from the courtyard at 9:45 a.m.
Information: 628-6598 or email gateway churchchino@hotmail.com.
CrossPoint Church
Pastor Don Porter will preach on “A Matter Also of the Heart” in his Paradigm Shift series at 9:30 a.m. Sunday livestreamed at crosspointchino.org. An outdoor worship service will be held at 7 p.m. on the church green. Participants may bring chairs and spread out on the green or remain in their vehicles and listen via FM radio.
The church is located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
Living Word Assembly
Pastor Michael Tafoya will share a message at the 8:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday services outdoors at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. Facebook Live services will be held at the same time.
Mid-week service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live, and the Unashamed youth service will be on Instagram @unashamedyouthlwa at 7:25 p.m. Spanish service will be held 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook Live by entering Palabra Viva Chino.
Information: 465-9500 or visit livingwordchino.org.
